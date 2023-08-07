School districts confused over Department of Education letter

School districts are stuck as confusing letter from the Department of Education releases.

Last week, the College Board said AP Psychology would not be allowed in Florida classrooms.

Then, Department of Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz, sent a letter to superintendents saying the course can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate.

A district spokesperson sent WINK News a statement Monday morning saying, “Based on the guidance provided by the Florida Department of Education, we are adjusting student and teacher schedules and assigning them to different courses.”

Let’s rewind to last Thursday. That’s when the College Board said in a statement Florida “effectively banned” its AP Psychology by making it illegal to teach content on gender identity and sexual orientation.

On Friday, the DOE sent a letter to all superintendents saying AP Psychology “can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmental appropriate.”

And there’s the confusion, because Florida law makes it a crime to teach students about gender identity and sexual orientation.

There’s no provision for “age” and “developmentally appropriate.”

Because of this confusion, some school districts are taking no chances and passing on the AP Psychology classes.

Others, like Sarasota County, are keeping the course.

That’s where Shari Valencic has taught AP Psychology the last nine years.

“That distrust that I feel as a veteran 34 year teacher from the state is quite disheartening,” Valencic said. “For this all of a sudden to be an issue with less than a week before students come back to school, I think shows an ignorance on the state’s part.”

While he did not say because of the confusion, a Collier County schools spokesperson told WINK News that the district will review syllabi from each AP Psychology teacher and assist by creating lessons that will be in compliance with Florida law.

“Teachers love AP Psychology, as do their students, and what has happened in the past four days and Florida is heartbreaking, and also very scary,” Valencic said.

If Collier County schools remove the gender identity and sexual orientation lessons, the College Board may not allow those students to qualify for AP credit.