A rollover wreck at U.S. 41/South Cleveland Avenue and South Airport Road that affected the intersection has been cleared

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved and one flipped on its side, at the intersection, Friday, at around 2:30 p.m.

Two northbound lanes on South Cleveland Avenue were blocked, and a portion of South Airport Road was blocked at the intersection, said deputies.

The road has since reopened, but there was no word from authorities on injuries.