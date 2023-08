Estero Fire Rescue is at the scene of a brush fire east of US41 and north of Coconut Road, between the Marsh Landing and Meadowbrook communities.

The fire is approximately 1/4 acre and is believed to have started by a lightning strike, according to Estero Fire Rescue.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service are heading to the scene to assist Estero Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.