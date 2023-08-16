Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Aug. 16

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These wanted people need to be found. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. Reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jessica Bjorge, 41, is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation on two counts of burglary.

Court records show she pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges stemming from car break-ins and taking items from an unlocked home.

She spent five months in jail before being released on probation, which she violated last week.

Gary Forro, 70, missed his court date in Lee County and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

He is charged with failure to appear on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators said the victim told them Forro made several threats and pointed a loaded gun directly at her.

He spent about a month in jail and was supposed to show up for court but didn’t, according to investigators.

Frederick Moscato, 44, is wanted out of Collier County for violation of state probation for felony DUI, his third conviction.

For his latest drunk driving conviction, he was sentenced to 36 months of state probation, lasting through November 2025.

Crime Stoppers said he has now violated it. He could be in East Naples.

More on Southwest Florida crime:

Active scene at Gulf Coast Town Center with increased deputy presence

Man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison following Charlotte County crime spree

Victim’s 911 call as suspect is in home

Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in Collier County