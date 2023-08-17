Primary contractor for Fort Myers Beach vet tells WINK News: ‘I’m not out to hurt anybody’

Joe Salvaggio’s house (CREDIT WINK News)

The primary contractor who took a $40,000 advance for repair work on an 84-year-old’s Fort Myers Beach home and allegedly disappeared for months called WINK News and conducted a full phone interview.

Edward Beebe, owner of ENBS Painting and More LLC, said he’s gone above and beyond for Salvaggio.

“I never, swear to God, I’ve never hurt anybody,” Beebe said. “If anything, I’ve hurt myself just to try to go above and beyond whatever I need to do to help somebody.”

Damage to the side of Salvaggio’s home (CREDIT WINK News)

Beebe is a Florida-certified building contractor. Records show that Beebe and Salvaggio started working together in February when the permit application progress started.

According to Beebe, the two discussed their options multiple times before finalizing a contract, which Salvaggio agreed to.

Beebe said a delay occurred when checks from Salvaggio’s insurance company expired. The bank’s approval process was further hindered by changes in contractor registration laws. Ultimately, Beebe said he faced major challenges coordinating different contractors and getting them registered with Fort Myers Beach.

Despite it all, Beebe said he’s got a crew on the way.

“I have an AC guy coming tomorrow, which I met. He’s a real go-getter. He’s ready to get the work done, too. He’ll be over there tomorrow to look at everything. I’m not out to hurt anybody, I never have. I don’t do that,” Beebe said.

Beebe still has Salvaggio’s $40,000, but Beebe assured WINK News that the work will get done. He acknowledges that there were a lot of challenges throughout the process, navigating new regulations and unlicensed contractors.