Trump to miss first GOP debate

Former president Donald Trump plans to skip the first Republican Presidential Primary debate.

He made the announcement Sunday on social media.

Will missing out help or hurt his chances at a second presidency?

Donald Trump is so far ahead in the polls right now that there’s no reason for him to debate.

He would only open himself up to attacks.

The New York Post reported that Trump will likely release a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson on the same night: Wednesday.

Political experts WINK News talked to said he is doing this so that he can control the narrative, while taking some attention away from the other candidates and the debate.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign released a statement on why Donald Trump should debate.

DeSantis said, in part, “Everybody has a responsibility to earn people’s votes. Nobody is entitled to anything in this world, less of all the Republican nomination for president.”

The debate is Wednesday night in Milwaukee.