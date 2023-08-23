Tropical Storm Franklin nears Haiti and Dominican Republic, Harold weakens after Mexico landfall

An overview of Haiti and The Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Franklin Approaches. Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical Storm Harold has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression after making landfall in Mexico Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Franklin approaches Haiti and the Dominican Republic with advisories of life-threatening flash floods issued.

Aerial view of tropics. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 4 a.m., a flood watch is in effect across portions of the Trans-Pecos and Big Bend regions of Texas. Harold is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, this motion is expected to continue with some acceleration into Thursday morning.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as Franklin approaches within the next 12-24 hours. Franklin is moving toward the north near 10 mph, and a north-northeastward motion is expected for the next day. The storm is expected to turn toward the northeast and east-northeast on Thursday.

Aerial view of tropics. Credit: The Weather Authority

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Some weakening is likely while Franklin moves over Hispaniola, followed by re-strengthening beginning on Thursday after the center moves over the Atlantic, NHC states.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on Tropical Storm Franklin throughout its cycle.