13-year-old quarterback for Canterbury School makes varsity debut Friday

A 13-year-old quarterback for Canterbury School is turning a lot of heads and gaining attention from colleges across the country.

Throwing a football is second nature for Austan Cristiaan, an eighth-grade student at Canterbury School.

“Since I could walk. Pretty much since I was three or four years old, just throwing it in the backyard,” said Cristiaan.

The only number that matters is one. Specifically being the number one quarterback for Canterbury School’s varsity football team.

“To be a starter on varsity at quarterback as an 8th grader is like something not a lot of people get to experience. Like people don’t get to have and I’m just super grateful to be in this situation I am right now,” said Cristiaan.

High school football quarterback Austan Cristiaan. CREDIT: WINK News

When coach Vince Camarca saw Cristiaan play during the off-season, it didn’t take long for him to be sure Cristiaan would be the starting quarterback.

“His mechanics are almost flawless. He knows the throws. He knows the steps. His footwork is great. And he has this belief in himself and you believe in him,” said Camarca.

He hasn’t even taken a snap as the varsity starter, but Cristiaan already has the attention of big-time college coaches. He’s visited Auburn, Happy Valley, Tuscaloosa and Colorado with Deion for their spring game. During those visits, it’s all about being authentic for Cristiaan.

Canterbury School varsity quarterback Austan Christiaan. CREDIT: WINK News

In June 2023, Cristiaan visited 15 campuses, including Florida State University, Pitt and Boston College, and even threw at the Manning Passing Academy.

For the time being, Cristiaan is focused on being the starting quarterback for Canterbury School on Friday night.

“Just be prepared, go out there and play your best,” said Cristiaan.