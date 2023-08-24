Hotel will replace Pastrami Dan’s retail strip in Naples

A proposed mixed-use redevelopment project on U.S. 41 in Naples would replace the iconic Pastrami Dan’s and two other restaurants with a new three-story hotel and restaurant.

If the proposal for 590 Ninth St. N. is approved, the one-story multitenant commercial building with Pastrami Dan’s, Liki Tiki BBQ and Tropical Smoothie Cafe would be demolished to make way for the construction of the Aquarius Hotel and Aqua restaurant on half of a city block, according to architectural plans unanimously approved Wednesday during a preliminary design review by the Naples Design Review Board.

