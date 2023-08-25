Chip Cookies opens first Florida location in Estero

Amanda Arrington, a local mom of six who got her start baking from her home kitchen, is now opening Florida’s first Chip Cookies this weekend at Estero Town Commons.

“I’m a big sweets person,” Arrington said. “Once I tasted their cookies, I was hooked.”

The 1,333-square-foot shop, 10171 Estero Town Commons Place, Unit 305, will have a standard four flavors, which are the OG chocolate chip, a Biscoff chip, sugar chip and the SW chip, which is a cookie with semi-sweet chocolate wafers and topped with sea salt. In addition, there will also be a weekly rotating flavor offered.

“When you fall in love with it, we have it, it’s always there,” Arrington said of the flavors that are always offered. “For people who like to test the waters, we have the weekly rotating cookie, which will be a different cookie every week. I just like the idea of when I like something, I can go get it.”

