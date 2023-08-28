Fort Myers Beach residents reflect on Ian as Idalia approaches

Hurricane Ian isn’t exactly a distant memory for the people of Fort Myers Beach.

Those living on the island are remembering the nightmare 11 months ago, as Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens in the tropics.

The storm could bring more storm damage to people living on the beach.

On Fort Myers Beach, people are still living in trailers, still cleaning up debris.

“I’m so emotionally numb. I’m just reacting like an automation at this point,” said Kimberly Goulet, a San Carlos Island resident.

It doesn’t matter what storm is on the way or what kind of effect it could have. They will not take any chances.

“We’re taking down all our tables. We’re taking our stage that we took our tents down, our shaders, and we’re going to pull our trailer out of here,” said Anthony Kolakowski, The Beach Bar general manager.

Most people on the beach aren’t taking any chances.

Nancy Bartlet, a resident, said she will evacuate regardless of where Idalia goes.

She moved back into her home after Ian, just one week ago.

“That was awful. I’m sure that people aren’t gonna want to go through it again or take a chance,” Bartlet said.

Goulet is also leaving.

“I’m basically trying to empty all my personal belongings out of here, except for what I actually really need,” Goulet said.

After her home was destroyed, Goulet spent months living out of a small shipping container

with no air conditioning.

Now, she’s evacuating with no sure idea of what her San Carlos Island property will be like when she comes back.

“Flooding is a problem because we’re supposed to have a storm surge maybe and a lot of rain, and those two in combination means we’re going to– my lot is going to be underwater,” Goulet said.

The town will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning. They are encouraging any residents still in a trailer to evacuate.