Gunman killed after domestic dispute shootout with LCSO deputies

A gunman was killed in a shootout with Lee County Deputies following a domestic dispute call in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO responded to the incident near 22nd street SW and Harlow Avenue South twice early Monday. The first call was to diffuse an argument, the second was for a physical domestic disturbance.

Lee County Sheriff’s vehicles responding to a domestic disturbance. Credit: WINK

LCSO reports that the suspect, 28-year-old Thomas Carney had left his home equipped with a firearm. Deputies approached the situation and was met with open fire by Carney, resulting in a shootout. Carney was killed during the shootout. One deputy was shot in his ballistic vest during the altercation.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reports that around 30 to 40 rounds were fired during the confrontation. Marceno mentions Carney having an extensive criminal history including armed robbery, burglary and aggravated assault.

The deputy was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

This is an on-going investigation, WINK will update upon further information.