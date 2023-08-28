How will the Sanibel Causeway handle Idalia?

This week the Sanibel Causeway will be put to the test by Tropical Storm Idalia, which is projected to possibly become a major hurricane before making landfall.

Senator Rick Scott was in Fort Myers on Monday and said the Army Corps of Engineers are closely monitoring the causeway’s condition.

A portion of it collapsed during Hurricane Ian. Much of the Sanibel Causeway is still a construction zone, and considering Idalia is expected to make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Florida, is concerning to some.

During a roundtable discussion, more than once, Scott, and our local leaders said the people on Sanibel should not take chances.

Instead, people should leave Monday night or Tuesday morning at the latest.

Considering the causeway took a significant blow from Ian, one wonders if the Sanibel Causeway could take another punch.

“I do have concerns about the Causeway,” said the City of Sanibel councilwoman Holly Smith. “I mean, it’s a construction zone right now.”

Smith was one of many familiar faces at a roundtable held by Scott.

“The message today is it’s your responsibility to get prepared,” said Scott.

“Not wait, because once we get sustained winds of 45 miles an hour,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “all of us first responders come off the road, and you’re basically on your own.”

WINK News asked specifically about the causeway, given that in the last days after Ian, crews put a temporary fix in place and are still working on a permanent structure.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said they are securing the site as quickly as possible.

“I think, if the Sanibel Causeway taught us anything, it is after a storm, don’t rush off or drive over any bridges until you hear that they’ve been inspected and that they’re all clear to drive over and they all have to be inspected,” said Hamman.

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane echoed what many others are saying: if anyone doesn’t feel safe or fears getting trapped on the island, they should leave before Idalia arrives.

“I came here from Hurricane Charley,” said Ruane. “Charley was supposed to go to Tampa, Ian was supposed to go to Tampa. This storm looks like it’s supposed to go to Tampa. We haven’t had the greatest luck. Leave. If you have the ability to leave, leave… go to your friends, go anywhere you can. Leave. You don’t want to be on a barrier Island.”

Simply put, local leaders are not sure what the Sanibel Causeway’s capability is to withstand another storm. They encourage the people on Sanibel to leave if they can. At this point, not many cars have been seen going to Sanibel, but many have been seen leaving the island.