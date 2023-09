Brant Kelling Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and accused of killing a man he went out to dinner with.

On Aug. 10, Lee County deputies found the victim dead at a home in Saint James City.

According to a report, crime scene technicians found a bloody palm print inside the home and on the victim’s car that matched Brant Kelling.

Investigators later learned the victim went to dinner with Kelling the night before.

The victim also had cuts and swelling on his hands and face.