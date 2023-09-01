Sutherlin Nissan to break ground on complete teardown, rebuild in south Fort Myers

Sutherlin Nissan of Fort Myers expects to break ground next month on a 16-month teardown and complete rebuilding project.

Sutherlin bought the south Fort Myers land, which had been an existing tractor store, in May 2000. Already owning the land meant a more affordable reconstruction budget, said General Manager Mike Spinazze. The project, to be built by Bonita Springs-based general contractor EnviroStruct, will cost about $15 million, he said.

“It’s been way overdue,” Spinazze said. “Way overdue. We’re finally getting a facility that the employees and all the customers that we’ve earned over the years deserve.”

