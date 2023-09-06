New freshwater canal access points coming to Cape Coral

Cape Coral freshwater canal access points. CREDIT: WINK News

In an effort to provide more access to waterways in Cape Coral, the city has added several freshwater canal access points.

According to the City of Cape Coral, the new access points in central Cape Coral are 802 SW 7th Terrace, 1208 Academy Boulevard, 1815 Surfside Boulevard, 845 Gleason Parkway and 720 SE 31st Terrace.

Canal access points. CREDIT: CITY OF CAPE CORAL

The funds for the access points were approved in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget by the Cape Coral City Council.

The freshwater access points have grass lots with a gravel or dirt ramp. There will be minimal parking without public facilities on site. Boat trailer parking fees don’t apply for freshwater canal access points.