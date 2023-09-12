Fort Myers man on trial for shooting death of neighbor and dog

Luis Anthony Walker Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor and the neighbor’s pet dog while walking his own dogs at an apartment complex, is set to go on trial Tuesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Luis Anthony Walker stands accused of shooting and killing his neighbor and his dog in March of 2020.

Lee County deputies said the defendant was walking his dogs across the parking lot at Lago Del Sol apartments in Fort Myers when his neighbor’s dog ran toward them.

According to LCSO, Walker got upset, grabbed a gun and killed the victim and his dog.

His trial began at 9 a.m.