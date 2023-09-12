Police investigating after man found drowned in Cape Coral canal

A large police presence has responded to the banks of a Cape Coral canal after a man was found drowned.

A Cape Coral police public information officer confirmed that a man was found drowned in the water.

Police presence near the canal in Cape Coral (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK News spoke with a neighbor who said the man appeared 30 – 40 years old. Cape Coral Police have not identified the age or the identity yet.

“He was face down in the canal and his shoes are sticking up. He looked like 35-40 years old,” said Anthony Fargangoli, a neighbor who lives nearby, “I saw another one 12 years ago down by my house. Same thing, a dead body in a canal. This is the second one I’ve seen so far since I’ve been living here.”

The large section of the canal was seen blocked off with police tape along Santa Barbara Boulevard, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. At least five police cars were spotted.

