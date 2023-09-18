Person dies from vehicle collision while mowing lawn

Fatal crash leaves severe traffic on Ave Maria Blvd. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash involving a sedan and a person riding a lawnmower occurred on Monday.

The sedan was traveling north on Ava Maria Boulevard, on the outside lane.

The person riding on the lawnmower was traveling on the east grass shoulder ahead of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle, collided with the east curb, entered the east grass shoulder, collided with shrubbery, and eventually hit the person who was using the lawnmower.

Post-collision, the lawnmower overturned and collided with a signpost and tree. The person who was riding the lawnmower separated from the lawnmower and came to rest on the east grass shoulder.

The person riding the lawnmower was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.