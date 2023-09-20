Naples City Council to hold meeting about property tax increase

The Naples City Council will hold a meeting Wednesday evening, and a proposed property tax increase has residents agitated.

The City Council held a preliminary vote two weeks ago regarding the property tax increase.



The City of Naples claims that they need the money for street improvements, salary hikes and technology. Despite the impact of Hurricane Ian, Naples’s property values have gone up in the last year.

The City Council claims that the higher tax rate would bring in $4.8 million more in revenue.

Residents in attendance of a Naples City Council meeting. Credit: WINK

However, not every council member is in agreeance with the proposed tax hike. Council members Ted Blankenship and Terry Hutchison voted no on the proposed hike.

Blankenship informed WINK News of a petition against the tax hike currently circulating. The petition has generated more than 700 signatures.

Homeowners have reached out to Blankenship about attending the budget meeting to let the council know how they feel.

Michele Klinowski says her mother, a Naples resident, is already struggling on a fixed income.

“We’ve already seen a huge run up in food cost, travel cost, labor cost, that have impacted our daily lives,” said Klinowski. “We don’t go out to eat as much as we used to, my mom certainly can’t afford to do that as well. so, to now see property tax go up and healthcare cost are going up, it’s just one more tax on top of other taxes.”

The City Council meeting will be held at Naples City Hall, located at 735 Eighth St. South, at 5 p.m.

This will be the opportunity for residents to voice their opinions about the tax hike.