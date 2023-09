Powerball ticket. File photo: CBS

The Powerball lottery Monday night drawing was met with no winners as the prize grows to $835 million, making it the second largest jackpot of 2023.

The six numbers drawn were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and red Powerball 4.

The next lottery drawing will be Wednesday night.

The last winning ticket was sold on July 19 in California, winning a $1.08 billion jackpot.

Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.