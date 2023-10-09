Local nonprofit aims to give foster children families

Our community learned firsthand after Hurricane Ian that we are better together. We saw neighbors, even strangers, helping each other during incredibly hard times. That has been the mindset behind a local nonprofit that has only grown and expanded since it started eight years ago.

The idea behind Megan Rose’s nonprofit, Better Together, is simple: neighbors helping neighbors get back on their feet.

“Just the power of volunteerism, the local community and helping be able to connect the helpers to those that are hurting,” Rose said.

Rose said her desire to help her community and start better together came from her family’s struggles when she was a child.

Better Together’s mission is to keep families together and keep children out of the foster care system. They do this by holding job fairs.

Volunteer families open up their homes to children while their parents work through a crisis, like finding a new car or a place to live. When Hurricane Ian hit, Better Together didn’t hesitate to help.

Rose and her team of volunteers went door to door with food and supplies people needed and still needed one year after the storm.

“Families just needed to know they weren’t alone, they had support in their corner, and so no matter what life throws at them, they have a community in their corner, and they’re going to be able to work through it,” Rose said.

Better Together started in Southwest Florida but has now expanded to many areas. Rose said Better Together is planning to move into Central Florida and the panhandle next.

Her goal for the next three years is to be in every county in the entire state.

Since Better Together started in 2015, they’ve served more than 7,500 children. That’s 7,500 children who have stayed out of the foster care system.