The American Red Cross said the U.S. blood supply has reached critically low levels.

The company asked high schools and colleges to bring back blood drives in hopes of combating the shortage.

The Red Cross said 25% of donations came from school blood drives before the COVID-19 outbreak. It has since dropped by 10%.

Experts said they hope to see a turn-around this school year.