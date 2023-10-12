Bonita Springs father awaits family’s return from Gaza

Father waits family’s return from Israel. CREDIT: WINK News

A Bonita Springs father is waiting to hear from his daughter and her family, who are trapped in Gaza.

Emilee Rauschenberger is one of 30 in a shelter and was visiting her husband’s family when the attack happened Saturday.

WINK News spoke to her father John, who just wants them back home in Bonita Springs.

“What about the Americans? What about my American daughter and her five American kids? How do we get them out? That’s my frustration and darn right, I’m scared,” he said.

Asked if he was worried if his loved ones were going to die, he answered, “Well, you know, they’re in a war zone, so yeah … I try not think about it.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates and watch WINK News at 6 p.m. for the full report.