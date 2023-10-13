Lehigh Acres Senior Center hosts Craft Fair

Photo by Jadson Thomas on Pexels.com

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and see the unique handmade items created by the Lehigh Acres Senior Center members.

The Craft Fair will take place on Oct. 28., at 219 Plaza Drive, Lehigh Acres, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the items that will be available include:

Artwork

Crocheted items

Jewelry

Knitted items

Pine needle baskets

Quilted items

Stained glass items

Teddy bears

The Lehigh Acres Senior Center offers crafting classes/socials, exercise classes and card games. The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for government-observed holidays.

Anyone looking to be active and meet new people is encouraged to stop by the Lehigh Acres Senior Center.