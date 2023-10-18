More discrimination lawsuits filed against Babcock Neighborhood School

More discrimination lawsuits are being filed against Babcock Neighborhood School.

Also, the NAACP branch of Lee County is filing a federal civil rights complaint and calling for the leaders of the school to be fired.

Now, three families are seeking justice for their children, who they said were called names like “monkey” and “cotton picker.”

There was also a picture of a bi-racial student at Babcock Neighborhood School photoshopped in a cotton field and a video of volleyball players taunting a black teammate.

The NAACP and the attorneys representing three families suing the school claim these are examples of what goes on inside these school walls.

“We expect there actually might be more just considering the chaos and [the] nature of bigotry that’s been at Babcock for some years now,” said Attorney Joeseph North Jr., who is representing the families.

This lawsuit filed Tuesday explains how one student received the Hope Scholarship, a scholarship provided to students who have been bullied and/or harassed to allow parents to transfer their child to another K-12 school.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating two separate cases of alleged bullying, harassment and/or racial discrimination at Babcock Neighborhood School.

On Thursday, at noon, the NAACP will hold a news conference in front of the school. They’re calling for victims and neighbors to come together to speak out against what they call the racist culture at this school.

The Babcock Ranch diversity group has reached out to the NAACP to show their support.