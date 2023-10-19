Lee County takes over management of county fair at civic center

The Lee County Civic Center will continue to host a county fair in February and March 2024, but it will be operated by the county and a new vendor, Lee County announced Thursday morning.

Gibsonton-based Reithoffer Shows, which operates fairs and festivals in Aiken and Ladson, South Carolina; Pensacola and Dothan, Alabama, will be the new vendor.

County Manager Dave Harner said the county’s costs for the fair will be reimbursed from the revenue generated by the event.

“Typically you enter into a contract with the vendor, and there’s a split profit on that,” Harner said. “And so those proceeds that come in, will cover the cost.”

