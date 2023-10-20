Registration opens for 20th Annual Calusa Blueway Fishing Tournament

The 20th Annual Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament returns to Lee County on Nov. 11, with proceeds benefitting the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida.

The Candlelighters of Southwest Florida charity supports children with cancer or blood disorders and their families.

The tournament is a family event that features door prizes, raffles, food and silent auctions from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the competition. It’s organized by Gulf Coast Kayak and hosted by Scotty’s Bierworks.

Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place and $100 for the longest snook, trout or redfish. The wildcard prize is a Surf 9 Nautica Adventure iSUP (value $500).

All fishing will be caught and released.

The mandatory captain’s meeting and registration is at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Scotty’s Bierworks in Cape Coral.