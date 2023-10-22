Congressmen announce candidacies for House Speaker

FILE – Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Legislature has started a special session focused on fixing the state’s turbulent property insurance market. Lawmakers on Monday, May 23, 2022 began considering sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Candidates continue to announce their interest in the House Speaker position as Congress tries to find the right fit for the role.

Congressman Byron Donalds announced his running for the House Speaker on Friday, Oct. 20.

A spokesperson from Donalds’ office confirmed with WINK News reporter Claire Galt on Friday that Donalds is running for the position that would put him in line for the presidency behind the Vice President.

The news of Donalds running came just a few hours after Republicans dropped Ohio’s Jim Jordan as their nominee.

Donalds isn’t the only one running. Four more congressmen have announced their run for the role.

Congressman Pete Sessions representing Texas’ 17th Congressional District has declared his candidacy for House Speaker.

Representing Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, Congressman Austin Scott announced he will be running on Friday.

Congressman of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, Dan Meuser said his running will be based on the politics of inclusion.

Congressman Mike Johnson from Lousiana’s 4th Congressional District, who is currently Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, will be running for House Speaker.

Representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, Congressman Kevin Hern also announced his candidacy Friday.

Congressman Jack Bergman announced his candidacy. He represents Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.

Congressman Tom Emmer serving Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District announced his running on Saturday.

Potential House Speaker candidates will have until Sunday night to submit their names for consideration.

The House Republican Conference will meet again Monday evening to discuss who they will support.