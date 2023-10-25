Fort Myers Veterans Day parade returns this year

The annual Fort Myers Veterans Day parade has been confirmed to return this year.

The event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Ian, but leaders at the American Post 38 in Fort Myers told WINK News that the annual parade will go on.

Kevin Boyd, the Post Commander is currently searching for vendors to participate in the parade. Applicants must complete the vendor form by Nov. 3.

“It’s going to be nice; we have the JROTC that is going to be out there, the marching bands and veteran organizations,” said Boyd. “We’re looking for anybody who wants to come and be part of something, and when I talk about military and doing veterans and doing the Veterans Day parade, we’re talking about something bigger than ourselves.”

All participating floats and vehicles should be decorated with a military theme, no animals are allowed unless approved by the parade committee and floats will be inspected by the City of Fort Myers Fire Department before the start of the parade.

Participation is free and the event is set to start at 10 a.m., Nov. 11 at the Edison Mall. Setup begins at 8 a.m.

You can send an email to Post0038@yahoo.com to get a free vendor form.