The Dunbar Tigers hosted the South Fort Myers Wolfpack for a major 3S Region 4 District 15 showdown.

A Dunbar win would give the Tigers the district title, but a South Fort Myers win would send it to a three way tiebreak between Dunbar, South Fort Myers and Fort Myers.

The tiebreak isn’t necessary because the Tigers made it look easy taking down the Wolfpack 41-17 to win the district crown.