Mixed martial arts fighter wanted on battery charge in Charlotte County

Miles Marshall Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Miles Marshall on a felony warrant.

Marshall, charged with battery, is wanted for failing to report to his probation officer.

Marshall is trained in mixed martial arts. They advise not to make contact with him if seen.

He has distinctive tribal tattoos over his torso and arms and was last seen on Durant Street in Port Charlotte.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.