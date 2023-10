A man who broke into a Lee County home and held a family at gunpoint has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Richard Cochran, 40, was found guilty of a home burglary, resulting in his 16-year-old co-conspirator being shot and killed during the break-in.

As his partner searched the house, Cochran shot another kid, leading another family member to shoot him in self-defense.

Cochran fled the scene of the crime while his partner died of gunshot wounds on the scene.