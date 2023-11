Scott Snyder mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A man accused of working with a deputy and planting drugs on an innocent man has been sentenced to five years.

Scott Snider appeared at a hearing Friday where he pled no contest to the charges that he acted on behalf of former Lee County deputy Niko Irizarry with Charles Custodio to plant drugs on a local realtor.

Snider will spend five years in federal corrections for his role in a “revenge plot” against local realtor Mark Riley in 2021.

Riley is now suing him, Irizarry and Custodio, along with the sheriff himself, in a recently released 14-count lawsuit that details the conspiracy.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.