Three construction projects and the arrival of snowbirds have considerably slowed traffic along Colonial Boulevard.

“I do it every day, Monday through Friday, and it’s a nightmare, and you sit at that light, through four lights, probably before you can finally get on the Six Mile. It’s terrible,” said Jennifer Chatisky, who’s lived near Colonial since she was 12. Traffic along Colonial Blvd. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The construction near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress is behind schedule by 10 months. According to Florida Department of Transportation Construction Manager Marlena Gore, supply chain issues have lengthened the process.

“Our utilities have to go in first, and there was a lot of trouble trying to get the pipes and the structures for the utilities, and that was strictly accounted to because of COVID,” said Gore.

Since construction has started in 2021, the area has only gotten busier. WINK News asked FDOT how to get ahead of the growth.

“We do account for it, but not the large boom that we have in the Lee and Collier County areas,” Gore said.