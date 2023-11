A 23-year-old business major said a white van hit him while he was riding his motorcycle and left him to die on the street.

The collision happened Saturday night on Immokalee Road, near Interstate 75, said Ben Hugoboom’s family.

Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Hugoboom studies business at Ave Maria University.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and had his spine broken in three different places. He has a fractured pelvis, collarbone, scapula, sternum, several fractured ribs and collapsed lungs.

His family said they’re trying to get a medical air transfer to Miami so he can be closer to family.

They started a donation campaign, and friends, along with strangers have already donated over $30,000.

His brother Gabriel Hugoboom said Ben’s helmet saved his life.

“When he came conscious,” he said, “that was his first, his first question, his first fear. He thought he had been paralyzed, and his vision is blurry, so he can’t see very well, but we’re just incredibly blessed, incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, and while it’s going to be a long road to recovery, we’re hopeful and confident that he’ll be able to make a full recovery.”

The family is asking anyone who may have been there that night or know anything about this crash to please come forward and help them find whoever did this. You can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744 with information. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.