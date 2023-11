Credit: WSVN

Miami-Dade law enforcement officials have made an arrest following a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl. Josalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle, according to investigators, was accidentally shot by her younger brother inside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Quavanta Ennels, 25, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He faces charges for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and was transported to Miami-Dade jail, where a bond of $15,000 has been set.

The judge appointed a public defender for Ennels, who may face further charges, including those related to alleged culpable negligence. If or when he bails out, Ennels will be placed under house arrest and must wear a GPS monitor.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, prompting a response from Miami-Dade police officers to a residence located at 8180 NW 21st Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a critically injured “very small child” who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue immediately transported the girl to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remained in critical condition before tragically succumbing to her injuries.

According to Detective Andre Martin of the Miami-Dade Police Department, there were four children aged 2, 3, 4, and 6, along with an adult, present in the home at the time of the shooting. Investigations suggest that one of the children accessed a gun from a book bag belonging to Ennels, the adult in the residence, and unintentionally shot the 4-year-old victim. All the children involved are siblings, and the book bag was found in Ennels’ bedroom.

Ennels, authorities said, confessed to being a felon and illegally obtaining the firearm. He acknowledged leaving the weapon unattended in his bedroom, where the children were present without adult supervision.

CBS News Miami attempted to gather information from the residence where the incident occurred but received no comment from those present.

Additionally, it was highlighted by investigators that Ennels had a prior conviction related to a gun-related offense in 2016, for which he was released from prison in 2018.

Detective Martin stressed the critical importance of gun safety and responsible ownership, emphasizing the need for adults to educate children about firearm safety in the community.

CBS News and WSVN.com contributed to this report.