A sixth-grade student at Pine Ridge Middle School has been arrested for making threats to another student.

The police report says that a TikTok account posted a video depicting several Pine Ridge Middle School students with insulting and vulgar words.

One of the suspects mentioned messaged the account, stating she would report the account to school administration, which she did. The account owner then repeated another threat to her:

“I [expletive] dare you to talk to me like that again … I will [expletive] kill you” and “And I heard you were going to report me, and I will kill you. Watch yourself.”

After an investigation, police were able to track down the suspect.

Police talked to the victim and the suspect separately at the school.

The victim said she was not too concerned about the threats to kill; however, she was concerned enough to notify her parents, the school administration and the police.

The victim said she was unsure who was behind the account.

The suspect was then brought to the office, and the school administration spoke to her with the police and her parents, who were on the phone.

The school’s assistant principal advised her he told all of the students at the time to be honest if they knew anything about this account.

The suspect told various versions of how the account was created and who made the posts and threats until her father spoke up and told her to stop lying and tell the truth.

Police decided that an arrest would be warranted.

The suspect’s parents were explained the situation and violation of the law, and both said they understood.

The victim was charged with electronic threat to kill/bodily harm.

The suspect was released on Saturday.