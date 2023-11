Douglas Cisler Credit: FHP

A Sarasota man has been arrested and is accused of driving under the influence when his pickup truck hit a pedestrian.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tuesday on State Road 72 in Sarasota County.

Fifty-nine-year-old Douglas Cisler was arrested for DUI and booked into the Sarasota County jail.

The pedestrian died at the scene.