Emily Suzanne Paulen, Collin Herman Miles and Willie Stevenson

The holiday season is upon us, and that means you should also keep an extra eye out for your safety.

Police Chief Jason Fields even sent out a statement following three shootings in Fort Myers, stating that he has “observed a troubling spike in violent crimes” over the past few weeks.

WINK Neighborhood Watch has your back with an overview of the crimes in your Southwest Florida neighborhood for Thanksgiving week.

Emily Suzanne Paulsen (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the victim, Paulsen started to berate her about being with the father of her children. Then Paulsen leaned into the vehicle, raising her right hand and flashing a fixed-bladed knife.

Investigators said Paulsen stabbed the victim in the thigh while calling her a whore.

Paulsen has been arrested for aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, burglary with battery and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Read the full story here.

Collin Herman Miles (CREDIT: Naples Police Department)

On Thursday, a woman called the police regarding a man who walked toward her and greeted her. She chose not to engage with the man because she did not know him.

Collin Herman Miles, 22, then proceeded to stare at the woman and began touching himself over his clothes, according to the Naples Police Department.

Officers said Miles then began to pace back and forth near the woman before pulling off his pants to expose and touch himself.

When the woman contacted the police, Miles ran from the area.

He was later located and arrested by detectives.

Read the full story here. Willie Stevenson (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they immediately detained 40-year-old Willie Stevenson on the scene. Officers also saw a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds in a car.

Stevenson was arrested on unrelated charges for possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon and transported to the Lee County Jail.

The investigation remains active.

Read the full story here.