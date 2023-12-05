Crooks don’t take a holiday; they’re shopping for your personal and financial information

As you do your holiday shopping, fraudsters are doing shopping of their own. They hope you will fall for their tricks-disguised-as-presents and give them your personal and financial information.

“Cyber-crooks know that (you’re shopping) and cook up different ways to steal your personal and financial information,” added Sheppard.

“Fraud is epidemic. It hits our phones; it comes into our email inboxes; text messaging now is huge.” Kathy Stokes, AARP Director of Fraud Prevention

According to AARP, about 75% of Americans have experienced or been targeted by at least one form of holiday fraud.

Director of Fraud Prevention for AARP, Kathy Stokes believes the key to keeping your info safe is to be a skeptic.

Stokes explained, “Fraud is epidemic. It hits our phones if we still have landlines. It comes into our email inboxes; text messaging now is huge. You can’t trust online ads. You can’t be on a social media platform and click on something and trust that you’re going to actually go there.”

How not to be a victim:

Don’t click on links in unsolicited messages

Go directly to the retailer’s website to shop

Pay with a credit card

“The bank has to investigate it, determine that it was fraud and get your money back to you,” said Stokes. “You don’t want to have that missing money when you’re trying to pay rent for next month. The credit card has more protections.”

As for charity schemes, Stokes suggested you keep a list of organizations you want to donate to all year. That will give you time to research the organization, make sure it’s real and worth your money.

Checking out a charity – tips from the FTC

Search online for the cause you care about and add the word charity and complaints

Check out the charity’s website for details about its mission and financial information

Research BBB Wise Giving Alliance Charity Navigator CharityWatch Candid

Find out if the fundraiser and the charity are registered

Donations are tax deductible ONLY IF the organization is registered with the IRS as a tax-exempt organization

If any charity messages you out of the blue to ask for a donation through cryptocurrency, don’t respond. It’s likely a rip-off.