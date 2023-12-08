Green Monday: What it is and what you should know

Credit: Negative Space/Pexels

You survived Black Friday, made it through Cyber Monday and got through Travel Tuesday. There’s one more shopping holiday to get through: Green Monday. It falls on the second Monday of December every year, about two weeks before Christmas. In 2023, it falls on December 11.

“Green Monday is sort of known as the last day that you can shop online and still have your items delivered in time for Christmas,” said Dealnews.com Consumer Analyst Julie Ramhold.

eBay is credited for starting the shopping holiday about 15 years ago. So now it’s time for you to check your Christmas gift list. Do you still need to get gifts for some loved ones on that list?

You won’t see sales as big as the ones on Black Friday or Cyber Monday but Ramhold believes Green Monday’s sales are worth looking into.

“We do tend to see a handful of decent sales. Very often, it’ll be sort of middle of the road or more modest savings,” Ramhold added.

A lot of retailers will not label those sales as ‘Green Monday,’ either. If you’re still not done shopping come December 11, don’t worry. Ramhold said you’ll see deals throughout the month and retailers will definitely let you shop anytime online. You just might have to shell out a little more to get your orders under the tree before Christmas morning.

“There’s a chance that you may have to pay for expedited shipping,” Ramhold said. “So I wouldn’t push too much. Definitely trust the retailers if they say you need to order by midnight on Green Monday to get your items for Christmas, stick to it.”

You also might get lucky. You could see discounted expedited shipping.

You only have a couple more days to get your letters and packages in the mail to get your gifts to your loved ones on time as well. Click the following links for USPS, UPS and FedEx shipping deadlines.