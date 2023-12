Credit: Negative Space/Pexels

Have you ever bought something from a store and saw it at a cheaper price a couple of days later? Some stores will refund you the difference.

During the holiday shopping season, prices on many products are eligible for adjustments. It’s up to you to prove to customer service when you bought the item and that it now costs less.

Julie Ramhold with Dealnews.com said most stores only allow you to make a price adjustment 14 days after the purchase. Some retailers also suspend their price adjustment or price matching policies during big sales like Black Friday.

“If you’re interested in taking advantage of these policies where you can, the most important thing is to look them up before you start your shopping. They’re usually pretty easy to find,” said Ramhold.

Google “store price adjustment policy” and you’ll find more.

Target is known for its robust price adjustment policy, while you only have seven days with Amazon to refund the difference.