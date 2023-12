Michael Lindsey mug shot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

An Englewood man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell it.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Michael Edward Lindsey, 47, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months after pleading guilty on Sept. 12.

Lindsey has been convicted of distributing narcotics multiple times. Also, Lindsey was convicted of violent offenses back in 1996.

Authorities from the North Port Police Department discovered 1.6 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber firearm on him during a traffic stop on June 9, 2022.

Authorities also discovered five rounds inside the firearm.

Then, on Nov. 13, 2022, Lindsey was arrested on an active warrant by NPPD. Authorities also discovered he had a distribution quantity of methamphetamine and heroin.