FILE: Collier County beach. Credit: WINK News.

Is it time to start practicing cuts on your water bill? Collier County has announced rate increases for water, sewer and irrigation quality water.

According to Collier County, the water sewage district will increase rates by 9% for water and 9.5% for both sewer and irrigation quality.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, said the county, and will be reflected in the February bill.

If you’re wondering why the rates have gone up, the county said the rise in operating and maintenance costs, including capital repair and rehabilitation projects have taken a toll.

For example, the cost for a resident with a three-quarter-inch meter that uses 5,000 gallons of water will pay $50.43 for their water service. This will be an increase of $4.18 per month.