Santa’s biggest helper, the post office, is plagued by long lines, and wait times are testing gift-givers last iota of patience.

The USPS customer relations coordinator told WINK News that, on average, people are waiting between five and 10 minutes to get to the front of the line.

But the mail carrier workers are staying on top of it because they’re fully staffed, but if you want to ship out gifts in time for the holidays, make sure to do it soon.

“Avoid the line. Last week, I came in here, and it was a line that went out the door,” said Fort Myers resident Tom Suturno.

“Most of the time, I tried to get it out before the beginning of December. so I don’t have to deal with this, but it is the holidays,” said Cape Coral resident Susan Roytos.

“Usually, the lines are very, very long, which they’re moderately long now, but they got people through pretty quickly, so I was really excited about that,” said Fort Myers resident Gail Schultz.

The clock is ticking, and the USPS ground shipping deadline is Dec. 16.

“Get it in; the sooner the better. We want to make sure everything gets to where it’s going. We’re going to make every effort we can to make that happen,” said Robert Rhoad, the USPS customer relations coordinator.

“Well, this is our busiest shipping week. As you can see, the lines aren’t all that bad. We’re staying on top of it. We’re fully staffed and ready to go,” said Rhoad.

The increase in people mailing their packages in December means a busier than typical experience.

“When you come here, put on your patience cap because everybody’s got the same issue, wanting to get their stuff so you know, you’re going to have to wait and especially with the hurricane downtown is still closed,” said Steve Bailey, a former USPS mail processor.

So, if you’ve got loved ones to send cards and gifts to this holiday season, be prepared.

“Just get your stuff packed and ready to go and have a Merry Christmas,” said Suturno.

The USPS ground shipping deadline is Saturday. After that, you’ll have to pay more for first class or priority mail depending on when you ship, that will impact how much you spend.