Cassandra Smith’s trial continues in Charlotte County on Thursday.

On the first day of testimony, the jury saw the moment deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed.

The video caused a lot of emotion for the Taylor family and eventually led the family to step out of the courtroom.

Smith is accused of being behind the wheel of the car that struck Taylor.

It was painful for the victim’s family.

The prosecutor started on Thursday by playing Smith’s 911 call. Listening to the audio, you can hear the accused saying she thinks she killed someone.

Taylor’s fiance left the courtroom when the audio from the phone call began playing.

Smith did not look phased in court on Thursday. She sat back in her chair with a blank expression stamped on her face.

The prosecution is almost finished with their case, and then the defense will begin the next phase of the trial.