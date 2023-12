Cassandra Smith accused of killing Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor is currently on day two of her trial.

Smith at the time of her arrest had a blood alcohol rating of .258, more than three times the legal limit.

Opening statements for Smith’s case began at 9 a.m., Wednesday at the Charlotte County Courthouse.

During the trial, the prosecution played the dashcam footage of Taylor moments before being struck by Smith’s vehicle.

Smith’s family was present in the courtroom. The family erupted into tears, prompting them to leave the courtroom.

The court also played footage of Smith walking around someone applying CPR to Taylor.

After opening statements completed, the prosecution brought multiple witnesses to the stand.

Willaim and Sydney Green were driving on the road the night of the crash, claiming that they saw Smith’s car speeding past them.

Mrs. Green while explaining the crash was quoted seeing Taylor flying into the air and blood surrounding him.

Mr. Green proceeded to call 911 and attempted to help in the situation. Green continued to mention while walking over to Smith that she didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Green stated to the court that Smith was acting bubbly, detached from the situation and talking to herself. Mr. Green finished his testimony stating that Smith allegedly said “I did what I was supposed to do. I pulled over for a traffic stop.” He then claimed that Smith nonchalantly said, “I hope I didn’t kill him.”