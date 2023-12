Willie Collins Jones, Kylie Nicole Hughes and Roy Joseph Murray Jr.

Road Rage and DUIs on the streets throughout Southwest Florida this week as tensions run high with severe weather threats and holiday shopping sprees.

WINK’s Neighborhood Watch also features an update on a local crime previously covered. Willie Collins Jones (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Some may remember WINK’s Neighborhood Watch reporting a burglary at the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office. An arrest was finally made in the case on Monday.

Fort Myers Police said forensic evidence led to Willie Collins Jones’ arrest.

Jones was charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and theft.

Kylie Nicole Hughes (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Kylie Nicole Hughes was arrested Tuesday night for DUI while a child was in the car.

Police officers reported a crash along Chiquita Boulevard South in Cape Coral. Hughes showed major signs of impairment, said officers, and a sample of Hughes’ breath was four times over the legal limit.

Hughes was charged with a DUI of .15 or higher, two counts of DUI resulting in property damage, DUI with another person under 18 years old in the car, and DUI injury to another person.

Roy Joseph Murray Jr. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Roy Joseph Murray Jr. was arrested after allegedly beating a car with a baseball bat in a fit of road rage in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police officers responded to a disturbance at Chiquita Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers met with the driver and passenger of a car that called to report a road rage incident they were involved in.

The callers said a white Toyota Camry cut them off in traffic. They said, while at a stop light, the driver of the Camry got out of his car brandishing a baseball bat and hit the caller’s window.

The caller and his passenger then got out of their vehicle, and the driver of the Camry, later identified as Murray, got back into his car.

Murray then allegedly hit the passenger with his car before driving over the median to quickly leave the scene.

Officers quickly located Murray’s Camry and detained him. Murray has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief under $200 and reckless driving.

Click here for more information.