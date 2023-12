A man is scheduled to serve five life sentences for sexual abuse of a minor after he was found guilty of molesting a young family member.

David Antonio Alvarenga Rodriguez was sentenced Monday to life in prison for “lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.”

He was also sentenced to life in prison on each of four counts of familial or custodial sexual battery.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious molestation of a child 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age.

He is also now a registered sexual predator.

In November, following a trial in Lee County, he was found guilty as charged on all counts and all special findings.

The crime was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 after the victim told an adult about past sexual abuse by Alvarenga Rodriguez that happened at a house in Fort Myers.

An investigation eventually led to the arrest of Rodriguez.